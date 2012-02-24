* Deal worth 190 million lira

* Boyner Magazacilik shares up 7.3 percent (Adds detail)

ISTANBUL Feb 24 Turkish retail group Boyner Holding is to buy a 63 percent stake in YKM for 190 million lira ($108 million), in Turkey's largest ever deal in non-food retail.

"YKM is definitely a profit-making asset," Boyner board chairman Cem Boyner told a news conference on Friday.

The acquisition was seen giving Boyner, which owns over 60 retail stores in Turkey, a 71 percent increase in selling space and volumes. The combined annual sales of the enlarged group was put at 1.1 billion lira.

Board chairman Boyner also said there were no plans or projects regarding the sale or partnerhip involving any group companies.

Boyner owns listed Boyner Magazacilik with a free float rate of 40 percent. Its shares were up 7.3 percent at 3.24 lira by 1030 GMT. ($1 = 1.7611 Turkish lira) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dan Lalor)