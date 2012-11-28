BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development reports acquisition of additional Eagle Ford acreage
LONDON Nov 28 BP confirmed it would sell its interests in a number of North Sea oil and gas fields to Abu Dhabi National Energy Company for around $1.1 billion.
The assets include BP's interests in the Maclure, Harding and Devenick fields, BP said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming an earlier sources-based story.
BP has now largely completed its planned divestment of $38 billion in assets as it recovers from the effects of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
* Says it could launch a market listing of radio mast unit Telxius at anytime but has made no commitment on a potential stock flotation to stake-holder KKR
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)