By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, April 12
LONDON, April 12 Two years on from the Gulf of
Mexico oil spill and BP suffered a significant
shareholder rebellion over bosses pay on Thursday, the price of
a share performance and dividend payout that languishes well
below pre-spill levels.
The company comfortably won a vote at its Annual General
Meeting on adoption of its remuneration report, but investors
representing 11.78 percent of shares voted against -- a bigger
rebellion than usually accompanies such events for big UK
companies.
"I would like to see the pay and the over-all packages
executives receive reduced," said shareholder Robert Hewitt, 68.
"When you have a spill of the magnitude we had, you've got to
tighten your belt and management need to tighten their belts
too".
Oil spills aside, soaring executive pay as average wages
fall short of inflation rates has become a hot
topic.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley's compensation jumped
three-fold last year to $6.8 million, while other top executives
also enjoyed large increases.
Another shareholder told the meeting the benefits were
"pernicious.".
But Antony Burgmans, chairman of the remuneration committee,
defended the payout structures saying they aimed to "further
align the interests of managers with shareholders" and that
"shareholders embraced" the compensation scheme when it was
first unveiled.
BP's shares traded at 446 pence on Thursday - around 30
percent below the pre-spill levels. Its dividend is 8
cents/share a quarter compares with 14 pence before the rig
blast the killed 11 men and led to the spill.
Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg also faced some criticism
regarding his performance during the Gulf of Mexico oil spill
and 7.2 percent of investors voted against his reappointment.
Usually directors are reappointed with around 98 percent of the
vote.
BP also face protests from environmental groups, mainly
related to its investments in Canada's tar sands. Seven
activists had to be carried out after lying on the floor of the
auditorium holding signs saying "Killed by tar sands".
Tar sands are controversial because the process of
converting bitumen-soaked soil into crude uses a lot more energy
and water than normal oil production.
A group of campaigners also travelled from the Gulf of
Mexico coast to challenge perceptions that the crisis there is
over.
"The oil is not gone," said Derrick Evans from Gulfport
Mississippi said.
The company was also criticised for its sponsorship of the
London Olympics, but head of refining and fuel marketing Iain
Conn said he expected the being a "Tier 1" sponsor would boost
BP's image with the public and potential business partners.
BP also used the AGM to put forward a message or renewal.
Svanberg has replaced 80 percent of BP's non-executives
since his appointment in 2010 -- four months before the rig
blast. One departure, effective Thursday, was Bill Castell, the
former head of BP's safety committee, whose reappointment was
opposed by 25 percent of investors last year.
BP is predicting strong growth in cashflow and has hinted at
further increases in the dividend, which was cut in the wake of
the rig blast.
However, analysts fear the disaster still hobbles the group
and will prevent it from growing as quickly as its rivals. Its
shares have lagged rivals so far this year, falling 2.8 percent,
against a 1.0 percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Oil and Gas
index.
BP continues to face legal action in the United States where
the Department of Justice could saddle it with fines worth over
$20 billion unless it can cut a deal. Svanberg said the company
would settle out of court if it could get a fair deal.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Andrew Callus)