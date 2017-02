Nov 8 BP Plc will pay the state of Alaska $255 million related to pipeline leaks and a resulting shutdown in 2006 in the Prudhoe Bay oilfield, the state's Department of Law said on Thursday.

The payment, which is final and not subject to appeal, includes a $245 million award from a panel of three arbitrators and $10 million to settle civil assessments for the spills, the state said in a statement.