LONDON, March 21 BP will pull out all its staff from the In Salah and In Amenas gas projects in Algeria over the next two weeks following an attack on Friday, it said on Monday.

Norwegian oil and gas company Statoil, which operates the plants together with BP, also announced plans to reduce staff after the rocket-propelled grenade attack on the In Salah plant which caused no casualties or damage.

"BP has decided to undertake a phased temporary relocation of all its staff from the In Salah Gas and In Amenas JVs in Algeria over the next two weeks. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the British company said in a statement.

