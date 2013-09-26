* Relatives of workers killed ask BP to investigate security
* Email says expats felt threatened by strikers before
attack
* BP cooperating with UK coroner
* Workers felt safe with BP - lawyer
By Lin Noueihed
LONDON, Sept 26 Some foreign workers at an
Algerian desert gas plant feared for their safety well before
Islamist militants killed dozens at the site, and relatives and
survivors want joint operator BP to investigate its own security
record.
Forty oil workers, all but one foreign, died at In Amenas in
January after the militants took expatriates hostage during a
four-day siege that ended when Algerian forces stormed the site.
BP and Norway's Statoil, partners in the
joint venture with Algerian state energy firm Sonatrach, have
said it was impossible to predict an attack of such
unprecedented scale.
However, the widow of one British victim said her husband
had expressed worry in an email sent about seven weeks before
the surprise raid on Jan. 16 that a labour dispute at the plant
had undermined security and could lead to serious violence.
Contractor Garry Barlow was evacuated when tensions rose
during the strike at In Amenas. According to his widow Lorraine,
he returned after his managers at the joint venture assured him
it was now safe, but died within weeks on his 50th birthday
during the siege in which four BP staff were also killed.
A lawyer representing mostly British survivors and families
of the victims has also said his clients wanted answers from BP
over possible security failings, and said some were considering
suing the company for negligence and breach of duty of care.
None has yet sued. In an emailed response to Reuters
questions, BP said: "We can't comment on speculative legal
action. However, BP will vigorously defend any such actions."
BP has already set aside $42 billion for clean-up costs,
fines and compensation for a blast and oil spill at a drilling
rig in the Gulf of Mexico. A trial of BP over the disaster three
years ago is due to resume in the United States on Monday.
Any compensation claims linked to In Amenas would be much
smaller, but could further hurt BP's reputation if successful.
London-listed BP said it had been unaware of any specific
threat to the In Amenas project, or to British or Western
interests in the area before the attack.
While Statoil has already conducted and published its own
inquiry, BP said it did not plan to follow suit. "Because of the
nature of the incident and the fact that the response was an
Algerian military operation, there are many questions arising
which BP is not in a position to answer," BP spokesman Robert
Wine said in the email.
British police were investigating the deaths of UK citizens
on behalf of a coroner who will hold an inquest, he noted,
adding that BP would cooperate with the coroner and review the
outcome of official investigations for lessons to be learned.
STRIKE AT THE PLANT
Widow Lorraine Barlow questioned BP's security procedures
and decision-making before her husband Garry's death, calling on
the group to follow the example of Statoil, which published the
report on its high-level investigation on Sept. 12.
Barlow told Reuters that Garry, who as a contractor was not
directly employed by BP, had become worried about his safety
last year when tensions rose over the industrial dispute with
local drivers, who had begun to bring their relatives on site.
His fears were laid out in the email to his sister on Nov.
30 after many expatriates had already been evacuated or
"demobbed" in the industry jargon.
"Situation is getting dodgy here, local drivers have been on
strike for 6 months, they are now on hunger strike, place is
practically crippled and can't go on much longer," he wrote in
an email tinged with black humour that British lawmaker Rosie
Cooper read out in parliament on June 12.
"Local Tuareg have said that if any of the hunger strikers
die then they will kill 30 expats at the In Amenas gas plant. As
most expats have been demobbed, there are only 10 of us left,
they must be planning to kill us all three times over, ha ha."
The Tuareg community are traditionally nomadic people who
inhabit the Sahara desert mainly in Algeria, Mali and Niger.
According to Statoil's report, written by staff and external
security experts including a former acting director of the U.S.
Central Intelligence Agency, the long-running dispute over
contracts worsened in November when the hunger strike began.
The drivers went back to work in return for a pay rise and
contract extension the next month, but the report said joint
venture managers had felt the deal was unlikely to last.
Barlow said her husband was evacuated in early December 2012
and had not expected to go back as the situation was so tense.
Garry had begun to look for other work when his managers told
him the strike was over and it was safe to return, she said.
"He took their word for it," she told Reuters.
Garry was hired and paid through IOTA, a Swiss company that
provides human resources services to the oil sector, but his
widow said he worked for and was managed by the joint venture.
BP said it was not previously aware of the email and there
was no evidence the joint venture or shareholders were. "There
is no evidence that BP is aware of, that the drivers' strike had
any connection to the incident," said Wine, the BP spokesman.
The attackers were not from inside the facility but from the
ranks of hardline guerrillas who have been waging jihad across
much of the Sahara, and Algeria says they arrived at In Amenas
from over the nearby border with Libya.
However, locally hired workers who escaped the siege told
Reuters at the time that the gunmen moved around the sprawling
plant confidently, apparently familiar with its layout, raising
questions about whether they had inside help.
Algerian authorities have since arrested a man who had been
employed at In Amenas and provided the militants with insider
information, Algerian security sources said.
Statoil's inquiry found security at the plant was
inadequately managed, and a Norwegian union has said the firm's
chief executive Helge Lund should consider resigning. Lund has
said he did not plan to quit.
Barlow, who will be represented by UK law firm Slater and
Gordon at the inquest, said she did not intend to sue BP for
compensation. However, she wanted to know the truth about how
Garry was killed and whether more could have been done to
protect workers at In Amenas.
"We need to know who made the decision to send them back,
how that decision was made, what criteria were used to make that
decision," she said. "I know they could never have stopped the
terrorists from coming but was there anything that could have
been in place that would have minimised what happened?"
FAMILIES DEMAND ANSWERS
The Statoil inquiry concluded that while the joint venture
partners could not have prevented the attack, the Norwegian
company, at least, was aware of the growing risks.
It showed Statoil was concerned enough to order a risk
consultancy report, delivered in July 2012, which suggested
Algerian security forces were increasingly stretched and their
ability to manage threats should be closely monitored.
"Regional political and security dynamics give rise to the
credible threat of a one-off, high-impact terrorist incident in
the oil-producing provinces," it quoted that report as saying.
Michael Doherty, a quality control technician who survived
the siege, said in a documentary by Britain's Channel 4
television that he had also been worried about security.
"I couldn't believe how inadequate that system was compared
to other sites that I've worked in the world," he said. "We were
looked upon as a very vulnerable and easy target." Reuters was
not able to reach Doherty for comment.
FEELING SAFE WITH BP
Controversy has also arisen over who was responsible for the
safety of contractors like Barlow, who were not BP or Statoil
staff but were hired through recruitment or other firms.
In Amenas gas plant usually employs around 700 people,
mostly Algerians. At the time of the siege, BP had about 20
people at the facility while Statoil had 17. There were also
dozens of foreign contractors on the site. Six British nationals
and a British resident were among those killed.
Trevor Sterling, a lawyer for Slater and Gordon, which is
representing 37 people - both survivors and relatives of the
dead, said British workers had felt reassured by BP's
involvement in the project. "Our clients would not have gone to
work for Sonatrach. It was because it was BP. They felt safe
because it was BP," he said.
BP had not met contractors who survived or the families of
contractors who died to try to build up a broader picture of
what happened and avoid a repeat, he added.
Wine said BP had debriefed its staff but contractors were
employed through the joint venture, which is a separate entity.
While BP said it would cooperate with the coroner, the
inquest has yet to be held more than six months after the
attack. At a preliminary hearing in July, coroner Penelope
Schofield found there was insufficient information to set the
scope of the inquest.
The complexity of the case, involving a major incident on
foreign soil and firms based in Algeria and Norway as well as
the UK meant it had taken time for British police to gather
information, the coroner's officer said.
Another preliminary hearing is set for November and the
inquest is likely to be held next year, he said.
Even if the coroner sets the widest possible remit for the
inquiry, as Barlow hopes she will, the inquest will not point a
finger, although Slater and Gordon says it may provide more
information and potentially offer grounds for legal action.
"The coroner must answer four questions: who died and where,
when and how they met their death," said Geoff Charnock, officer
at West Sussex coroner's service. "This is not a court of
blame."