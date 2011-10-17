(Adds further Dudley comment)

MOSCOW Oct 17 BP's $4 billion settlement from partner Anadarko Petroleum over clean-up costs for the Gulf of Mexico disaster is favourable to both parties, its chief executive said.

"We regard it as favourable for both companies," Bob Dudley told reporters on Monday. "I am very pleased that they stepped in and are now shouldering some of the responsibilities."

BP had said on Monday it had accepted the $4 billion payment, less than it might have won in court.

Dudley said the settlement did not represent a concession, adding it was "a very substantial contribution by both companies" that would allow them to put uncertainty linked to the case behind them. (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine, Editing by John Bowker)