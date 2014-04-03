TBILISI, April 3 British oil major BP
announced the appointment of Joe Murphy as a new vice president
in charge of the Southern Corridor project, including
development of the Shah Deniz II gas field in Azerbaijan.
BP, Statoil, Azeri state energy company SOCAR and
other firms are developing Azerbaijan's biggest gas field as an
alternative source of supply to Europe as the region tries to
reduce reliance on Russian gas.
The Southern Corridor project includes development of Shah
Deniz II and construction of pipelines in Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Turkey and in Europe.
Murphy will be responsible for the project's implementation
in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey as well as representing the
project to European gas buyers and the European Commission, BP
said in a statement on Thursday.
He replaces Al Cook, who was appointed as the head of the
group chief executive office.
Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006 and has an
annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic metres
(bcm).
Shah Deniz II is expected to produce 16 bcm of gas per year
from around 2019, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for
Turkey.
(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by)