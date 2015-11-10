BAKU Nov 10 BP plans a seismic survey in the shallow water Absheron Peninsula in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2016, BP's regional director for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey said on Tuesday.

A production-sharing agreement between BP and Azeri state energy firm SOCAR to jointly explore for and develop potential prospects in the shallow water area around the Absheron Peninsula in the Azeri sector of the Caspian Sea was signed on Dec. 22, 2014.

"We believe that there are great opportunities for the long-term cooperation within the project. We are already conducting the preparatory work," BP's Gordon Birrell told reporters.

"The initial seismic survey will begin in the contract area in February-March 2016."

The area features water of depths of up to 40 metres with potential reservoir depths of 3,000-5,000 metres.

Birrell said the company planned to complete analyses of the seismic survey results by the end of 2016. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jason Neely)