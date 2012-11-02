BAKU Nov 2 British oil major BP replaced
Rashid Javanshir as its regional head in Azerbaijan, Georgia and
Turkey, the company said in a statement on Friday, following
criticism from the country's leadership over declining oil
output.
Gordon Birrell, who currently holds a senior post in BP's
production division, will take the position from mid-November.
Javanshir has been appointed to a top post in the company's
London office.
BP, which operates the Azer-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil fields
with estimated reserves of 1.2 billion tonnes, has come under
fire from Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, who accused the British
giant of making "false promises" on output.
BP was slated to produce 1 million barrels per day (bpd) as
early as in 2008. Output from ACG went down from 823,000 bpd in
2010, but has since slumped to 684,000 bpd in the first half of
2012.
Aliyev, who said low oil output is to blame for an $8
billion hole in the state budget, had said BP promised to
rectify the problems and replace the people responsible.
Two BP vice presidents have also left Azerbaijan following
the rebuke. The company said staff changes had been scheduled in
advance.
Last week BP said it had reached an agreement on ways to
resolve production issues at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oilfields
with SOCAR, the country's paramount energy firm and its key
regional partner.