BAKU Nov 26 BP has cut gas production from the Shah Deniz fields in Azerbaijan by around 18 percent since last week due to a technical problem at a gas well, an official at state energy firm SOCAR said on Monday.

The gas production decline is likely to exacerbate BP's problems in the former Soviet state, where its oil output has been steadily falling.

"One well has been halted, gas output has been cut. There is a technical problem with the well, where a hole appeared," said Khoshbakht Usifzade, a first vice-president at SOCAR.

He said gas production at Shah Deniz has declined to 23 million cubic metres a day from 28 million cubic metres, while exports has remained steady as Azerbaijan using its own reserves to offset production cuts.

A spokeswoman for BP in Azerbaijan declined comment.