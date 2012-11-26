* Gas output at Shah Deniz down to 23 million cubic metres

* Exports unaffected - SOCAR official

* BP draws criticism from Baku for oil output cuts

BAKU, Nov 26 BP -led consortium has cut gas production from the Shah Deniz offshore fields in Azerbaijan by around 18 percent since last week due to a technical problem at a gas well, an official at state energy firm SOCAR said on Monday.

The gas production decline is likely to exacerbate BP's problems in the former Soviet state, where its oil output has been steadily falling, forcing Baku to accuse the British oil major of "false promises".

"One well has been halted, gas output has been cut. There is a technical problem with the well, where a hole appeared," said Khoshbakht Usifzade, a first vice-president at SOCAR.

He said gas production at Shah Deniz has declined to 23 million cubic metres a day from 28 million, while exports have remained steady as Azerbaijan has used its own reserves to offset production cuts. Shah Deniz has five major gas wells.

A spokeswoman for BP in Azerbaijan declined comment.

The Shah Deniz fields have more than 1 trillion cubic metres of gas in place, according to BP's website.

BP holds a 25.5 percent stake in the consortium, as does Norway's Statoil. Other shareholders include Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Russia's LUKOIL, Iran's NICO and France's Total SA.

The companies plan to launch a second stage of the project in 2017.

Earlier this year, gas production at Shah Deniz was halted due to a technical problem, which led to cuts in gas exports to Turkey and Iran.

Usifzade said it is not clear when Shah Deniz will resume normal production but said he hoped the output plan would be met this year.