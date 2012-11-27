(Corrects NOV 26 story to show exports cut to Turkey, not
Turkey and Iran, paragraph 9)
* Gas output at Shah Deniz down to 23 million cubic metres
* Exports unaffected - SOCAR official
* BP draws criticism from Baku for oil output cuts
BAKU, Nov 26 BP -led consortium has cut
gas production from the Shah Deniz offshore fields in Azerbaijan
by around 18 percent since last week due to a technical problem
at a gas well, an official at state energy firm SOCAR said on
Monday.
The gas production decline is likely to exacerbate BP's
problems in the former Soviet state, where its oil output has
been steadily falling, forcing Baku to accuse the British oil
major of "false promises".
"One well has been halted, gas output has been cut. There is
a technical problem with the well, where a hole appeared," said
Khoshbakht Usifzade, a first vice-president at SOCAR.
He said gas production at Shah Deniz has declined to 23
million cubic metres a day from 28 million, while exports have
remained steady as Azerbaijan has used its own reserves to
offset production cuts. Shah Deniz has five major gas wells.
A spokeswoman for BP in Azerbaijan declined comment.
The Shah Deniz fields have more than 1 trillion cubic metres
of gas in place, according to BP's website.
BP holds a 25.5 percent stake in the consortium, as does
Norway's Statoil. Other shareholders include Azerbaijan
state oil company SOCAR, Russia's LUKOIL, Iran's NICO
and France's Total SA.
The companies plan to launch a second stage of the project
in 2017.
Earlier this year, gas production at Shah Deniz was halted
due to a technical problem, which led to cuts in gas exports to
Turkey.
Usifzade said it is not clear when Shah Deniz will resume
normal production but said he hoped the output plan would be met
this year.
(Reporting by Lada Evgrashina; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jason Neely)