Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
TBILISI Dec 11 A BP -led consortium has restored gas production from the Shah Deniz offshore fields in Azerbaijan after a cut last month due to a technical problem at a gas well, a BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman said.
"The work at the fifth well was restored today and I think that total output at the Shah Deniz field from tomorrow will reach 940-950 million cubic feet per day (26.6-26.9 million cubic metres)," Tamam Bayatly told Reuters.
Shah Deniz gas is shipped to Turkey and Georgia. Production at one of the wells was halted last month resulting in a decline in gas output to 840-850 million cubic feet per day.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.