TBILISI Dec 11 A BP -led consortium has restored gas production from the Shah Deniz offshore fields in Azerbaijan after a cut last month due to a technical problem at a gas well, a BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman said.

"The work at the fifth well was restored today and I think that total output at the Shah Deniz field from tomorrow will reach 940-950 million cubic feet per day (26.6-26.9 million cubic metres)," Tamam Bayatly told Reuters.

Shah Deniz gas is shipped to Turkey and Georgia. Production at one of the wells was halted last month resulting in a decline in gas output to 840-850 million cubic feet per day.