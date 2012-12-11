BAKU Dec 11 A BP -led consortium has restored gas production from the Shah Deniz offshore fields in Azerbaijan after a cut last month due to a technical problem at a gas well, a BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman said.

"The work at the fifth well was restored today and I think that total output at the Shah Deniz field from tomorrow will reach 940-950 million cubic feet per day (26.6-26.9 million cubic metres)," Tamam Bayatly told Reuters.

Shah Deniz gas is shipped to Turkey and Georgia. Production at one of the wells was halted last month resulting in a decline in gas output to 840-850 million cubic feet per day.

An official at state energy firm SOCAR said last month that it was a technical problem with the well, where a hole appeared.

Khoshbakht Usifzade, a first vice-president at SOCAR, said gas production at Shah Deniz has declined to 23 million cubic metres a day from around 28 million, while exports have remained steady as Azerbaijan has used its own reserves to offset production cuts. Shah Deniz has five major gas wells.

The Shah Deniz fields have more than 1 trillion cubic metres of gas in place, according to BP's website.

BP holds a 25.5 percent stake in the consortium, as does Norway's Statoil. Other shareholders include Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Russia's LUKOIL, Iran's NICO and France's Total SA.

The companies plan to launch a second stage of the project in 2017.

Earlier this year, gas production at Shah Deniz was also halted due to a technical problem, which led to cuts in gas exports to Turkey.