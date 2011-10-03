LONDON Oct 3 BP's Shah Deniz project said it had received three bids for 10 billion cubic metres of gas that will be made available to European customers from the next stage in the fields' expansion.

The bidders were the Nabucco consortium, which is backed by Austria's OMV, Germany's RWE , Hungary's MOL , Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), supported by Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas (EONGn.DE) and Swiss EGL and Interconnector Greece-Italy (IGI) Poseidon, led by Italian utility Edison and state-controlled Greek utility DEPA.

"Three compliant bids have been received .. They will be evaluated over the next few months with a view to making an award around the end of the year," a spokesman said.

The spokesman said the Shah Deniz consortium, which also includes Norway's Statoil and Azeri state-controlled Socar, is also still considering a fourth option, of building its own pipeline through south-east Europe.

Sources close the consortium have said that it has doubts about the abilities of each of the three bidders to make credible partners. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)