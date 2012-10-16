MOSCOW Oct 16 BP, facing criticism in
Azerbaijan for a fall in crude oil output at a BP-led project
which the government has blamed for an $8 billion hole in its
finances, said two senior executives would leave its Azeri unit.
Both have the rank of vice president. One will retire and
another will become vice president of BP's Global Wells
Institute.
BP's Baku spokeswoman, Tamam Bayatly, said the departures
had been planned for a long time.
Last week Azeri President Ilham Aliyev accused the British
major of making "false promises" on output at the
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli group of fields. Aliyev had said BP
promised to rectify the problems and replace the people
responsible.