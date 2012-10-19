BAKU Oct 19 BP has drafted in new
managers and engineers in Azerbaijan following a recent outburst
of criticism from the country's president over a fall in oil
output which the government has blamed for an $8 billion hole in
the national budget.
BP said late on Thursday that it has appointed veteran
industry experts to help run its oil production operations in
Azerbaijan after the departure of two senior executives earlier
this week.
Jim Cowie will take up the position of Vice President, Wells
Azerbaijan, effective from November 15, and will lead the team
of over 300 wells experts in Baku, while Craig Wiggs has been
appointed Vice President of Operations Midstream in the country.
Last week Azeri president Ilham Aliyev accused the British
major of making "false promises" on output at the giant
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli group of fields. Aliyev had said BP
promised to rectify the problems and replace the people
responsible.
BP also said on Thursday that 10 new specialist engineers
will join the wells team in Baku, drawn from its operations in
several other parts of the world, including North America, the
North Sea, Angola and Egypt.