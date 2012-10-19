BAKU Oct 19 BP has drafted in new managers and engineers in Azerbaijan following a recent outburst of criticism from the country's president over a fall in oil output which the government has blamed for an $8 billion hole in the national budget.

BP said late on Thursday that it has appointed veteran industry experts to help run its oil production operations in Azerbaijan after the departure of two senior executives earlier this week.

Jim Cowie will take up the position of Vice President, Wells Azerbaijan, effective from November 15, and will lead the team of over 300 wells experts in Baku, while Craig Wiggs has been appointed Vice President of Operations Midstream in the country.

Last week Azeri president Ilham Aliyev accused the British major of making "false promises" on output at the giant Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli group of fields. Aliyev had said BP promised to rectify the problems and replace the people responsible.

BP also said on Thursday that 10 new specialist engineers will join the wells team in Baku, drawn from its operations in several other parts of the world, including North America, the North Sea, Angola and Egypt.