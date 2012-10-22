* ACG oil production seen unchanged in 2012, 2013
* Plateau is expected to 2014-2024
* BP delegation expected in Baku
MOSCOW, Oct 22 Azerbaijan expects stable crude
production at BP -led consortium until the end of the
contract in 2024, conceding the project will not be able to
reach planned output of 1 million barrels per day, the chief of
state oil company SOCAR said on Monday.
Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG)
oilfields, one of BP's largest global projects, raised concerns
in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse
the British major of making "false promises".
"Actual production at ACG in 2013 will be unchanged
comparing to this year. We want to see a stable plateau in
2014-2024. Experts were given a task to increase production in
2014," SOCAR chief Rovnag Abdullayev told Reuters.
He declined to say what the level of production increase
could be for this year.
ACG was expected to produce over 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) after a third phase was completed in 2008. But after
hitting 823,000 bpd in 2010, output has fallen, averaging
684,000 bpd in the first half of this year.
A source at the company told Reuters that a BP delegation
is expected in Baku this week to hold talks on falling
production at ACG, which has estimated oil reserves of 1.2
billion tonnes.
BP was forced to beef up its staff in Baku and make some
managerial changes.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Statoil
also have stakes in the consortium.
Oil executives and diplomats told Reuters last month that BP
would have to invest billions of dollars more than previously
planned in order to slow the output decline. Doing so might not
be commercially viable if the PSA is not extended beyond 2024.