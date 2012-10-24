* State oil operator says no plans to change ACG operator
* Sees 33-34 mln tonne output to end-decade under joint plan
* Baku had accused BP of "false promises" on higher output
* SOCAR softens critical tone over BP
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, Oct 24 Azerbaijan's state oil firm
signalled on Wednesday BP would keep the operatorship of
one of its major foreign projects after Baku recently accused
the British oil major of "false promises" following a shortfall
in planned output.
The head of Azeri SOCAR said it was working with BP on a
plan to keep output roughly flat at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli
(ACG) field through the end of the decade and was not looking at
a change of operator there. It expects production of 33 million
tonnes this year and in 2013.
"We are preparing a programme which envisages oil production
at ACG at 33-34 million tonnes in 2015-20," SOCAR chief Rovnag
Abdullayev told reporters.
"The contract has not been changed," Abdullayev said,
referring to BP's operatorship. "I think there is no need to use
possibilities, which are envisaged by this contract."
Falling output at the ACG oilfields, one of BP's largest
global projects, raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and
prompted its president to accuse BP of making false promises.
ACG was expected to produce more than 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) after a third phase was completed in 2008. But after
hitting 823,000 bpd in 2010, output has fallen, averaging
684,000 bpd in the first half of this year.
Abdullayev said he would have talks with three BP
vice-presidents who were visiting Baku. BP confirmed there were
negotiations, but declined to elaborate.
"Talks are under way," Tamam Bayatly, BP Azerbaijan's
spokeswoman, said. "We will issue a press release later today."
Azerbaijan said BP had promised to sack staff responsible
for the output shortfall. BP later made managerial changes in
its Azeri office which it said were not related to President
Ilham Aliyev's criticism.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Statoil
also have stakes in the consortium.
Oil executives and diplomats told Reuters last month BP
would have to invest billions of dollars more than previously
planned in order to slow the output decline. Doing so might not
be commercially viable if the PSA is not extended beyond 2024.
SOFTER TONE
Abdullayev's comments on Wednesday made clear that
Azerbaijan did not intend to expel BP, the oil-rich country's
biggest investor and a major tax payer.
Abdullayev said SOCAR did not believe that BP intentionally
perpetrated the decline on its partners, saying there was no
"trace or probability" of such wrongdoing.
He added that one of the reasons for the decline was a gas
leakage at Azeri field in 2008, which disrupted works at the
platform for two months.
"We also could not fulfil output forecast after that
accident," Abdullayev said, but added: "BP's tactics after the
accident was not managing risks, but avoiding them."
Analysts said BP could be encouraging SOCAR to soften its
position on the ACG decline by offering concessions to the Azeri
state energy company on other points of contention over their
projects in Azerbaijan.
"Negotiations between BP and SOCAR over joint projects in
Azerbaijan gave positive results," Ilham Shaban, the head of the
Baku-based independent Centre for Oil Research, told Reuters.
They are at odds over delivery and marketing of gas from
the next phase of another giant hydrocarbon project, Shah Deniz.
Shaban also suggested BP might be willing to withdraw its
request to extend its the production sharing agreement at ACG
beyond 2024.
Abdullayev said an extension was not under consideration.