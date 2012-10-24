By Lada Evgrashina

BAKU Oct 24 BP and Azeri national oil company SOCAR have reached agreement on ways to resolve production issues at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oilfields, BP said on Wednesday.

One of BP's largest global projects, falling output at the oilfields has raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse BP of making false promises.

BP and SOCAR officials met to discuss the situation.

"Each of the meetings has been helpful and has contributed to identifying a clear way forward which lays out our immediate tasks ahead," said Bernard Looney, BP executive vice president, developments.

"They clearly want us to be successful, and together we will take the right actions to continue to deliver a world-class business in Azerbaijan."

The ACG oilfields were expected to produce more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) after a third phase was completed in 2008.

They reached 823,000 bpd in 2010 but have since fallen, averaging 684,000 bpd in the first half of 2012.

SOCAR chief Rovnag Abdullayev said on Wednesday the company was working with BP on a plan to keep output roughly flat through the end of the decade and was not looking at a change of operator.

It expects production of 33 million tonnes (approx 678,000 bpd) this year and in 2013.

"We are preparing a programme which envisages oil production at ACG at 33-34 million tonnes in 2015-20," SOCAR's Abdullayev told reporters.

BP said meetings in Baku focused on defining a course of action to address production issues, including drilling and safety.

"We remain committed to resolving ACG production issues and in order to do this as quickly as possible we have committed to bringing here BP's best global resources from all over the world," said Bob Fryar, BP's executive vice president, production.

Azerbaijan said BP had promised to sack staff responsible for the output shortfall. BP later made managerial changes in its Azeri office which it said were not related to President Ilham Aliyev's criticism.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Statoil also have stakes in the consortium.

Oil executives and diplomats told Reuters last month BP would have to invest billions of dollars more than previously planned in order to slow the output decline. Doing so might not be commercially viable if the PSA is not extended beyond 2024.

Abdullayev said on Wednesday an extension was not under consideration.