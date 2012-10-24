By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU Oct 24 BP and Azeri national oil
company SOCAR have reached agreement on ways to resolve
production issues at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli oilfields, BP
said on Wednesday.
One of BP's largest global projects, falling output at the
oilfields has raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and
prompted its president to accuse BP of making false promises.
BP and SOCAR officials met to discuss the situation.
"Each of the meetings has been helpful and has contributed
to identifying a clear way forward which lays out our immediate
tasks ahead," said Bernard Looney, BP executive vice president,
developments.
"They clearly want us to be successful, and together we will
take the right actions to continue to deliver a world-class
business in Azerbaijan."
The ACG oilfields were expected to produce more than 1
million barrels per day (bpd) after a third phase was completed
in 2008.
They reached 823,000 bpd in 2010 but have since fallen,
averaging 684,000 bpd in the first half of 2012.
SOCAR chief Rovnag Abdullayev said on Wednesday the company
was working with BP on a plan to keep output roughly flat
through the end of the decade and was not looking at a change of
operator.
It expects production of 33 million tonnes (approx 678,000
bpd) this year and in 2013.
"We are preparing a programme which envisages oil production
at ACG at 33-34 million tonnes in 2015-20," SOCAR's Abdullayev
told reporters.
BP said meetings in Baku focused on defining a course of
action to address production issues, including drilling and
safety.
"We remain committed to resolving ACG production issues and
in order to do this as quickly as possible we have committed to
bringing here BP's best global resources from all over the
world," said Bob Fryar, BP's executive vice president,
production.
Azerbaijan said BP had promised to sack staff responsible
for the output shortfall. BP later made managerial changes in
its Azeri office which it said were not related to President
Ilham Aliyev's criticism.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Statoil
also have stakes in the consortium.
Oil executives and diplomats told Reuters last month BP
would have to invest billions of dollars more than previously
planned in order to slow the output decline. Doing so might not
be commercially viable if the PSA is not extended beyond 2024.
Abdullayev said on Wednesday an extension was not under
consideration.