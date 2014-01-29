(Clarifies production results, forecast)

BAKU Jan 29 The BP -led Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields in Azerbaijan may see a fall in production this year due to planned maintenance, the British oil major's regional head said on Wednesday.

Gordon Birrell, president for Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey region, told a news conference in Baku that ACG's preliminary production stood last year at around 32.5 million tonnes (650,000 barrels per day).

The 2014 figure might be slightly lower than in 2013 as BP will conduct planned maintenance at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting their operations for a couple of weeks, Birrell said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jane Baird)