BAKU Jan 29 Output may fall at the BP-led Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfield in Azerbaijan this year due to planned maintenance, the British oil major's regional head said on Wednesday.

ACG, with a number of platforms in the Caspian Sea, is Azerbaijan's biggest field and one of the largest globally for BP.

The Azeri government accused the British oil major in 2012 of making "false promises" about output at ACG, which had been expected to pump over 1 million barrels per day but peaked at 823,000 bpd in 2010, the year of BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Gordon Birrell, BP's president for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey region, told a news conference that ACG's preliminary production figure for last year was around 32.5 million tonnes (650,000 bpd).

The 2014 figure might be slightly lower than in 2013 as BP plans maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting their operations for a couple of weeks, Birrell said. He did not say when the work would start.

On Wednesday, BP announced the start-up of oil production from the West Chirag platform, part of the ACG project. This year, the platform will produce an average of 60,000 bpd, Birrell said.

The 2010 oil spill triggered management and strategy changes at BP, which last year sold its 50 percent stake in Russian oil venture TNK-BP to state-controlled Rosneft, which became the world's biggest listed oil company by output.