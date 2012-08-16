* H1 oil production at ACG falls by 11.6 pct
* Seen aimed at extending lifespan of oilfields
BAKU Aug 16 The BP-led Azerbaijan
International Operating Company (AIOC) cut its oil output by
11.6 percent in the first six months of 2012 to a 5-year low
reflecting work being done to help extend the lifespan of the
oilfields.
AIOC, a consortium of petroleum companies, operates the
Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields in the Azeri sector
of the Caspian Sea as well as the country's huge Shah Deniz gas
field.
"We are carrying out works on production optimisation and
extending the lifetime of the field's output plateau,"
BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly said.
ACG accounts for the lion's share of Azeri production and is
the main source of crude for a pipeline which runs via Georgia
to the Mediterranean port of Ceyhan in Turkey.
Output at the ACG oilfields declined to a level not seen
since 2007, producing 16.8 million tonnes or 682,154 barrels per
day (bpd) in January-June compared to 19.0 million tonnes a year
earlier.
The production decline followed the pattern of the previous
year, when overall oil and gas condensate output in Azerbaijan
fell almost 11 percent to around 900,000 bpd.
Before 2011 crude production at the ACG fields had been on a
steady rise.
Local officials attributed the output fall at the project,
which has total reserves of over 6.5 billion barrels, to repair
work on some drilling platforms and refineries.
The country expects its oil output to rise in 2013 thanks to
the start of the next stage in ACG's development.
Gas production at the Shah Deniz gas field, with estimated
reserves of 1.2 trillion cubic metres, rose to 3.36 billion
cubic metres (bcm) from 3.06 bcm a year earlier, BP said.
Other shareholders in AIOC include Azeri state energy
company SOCAR, Chevron, ExxonMobil and Statoil
.