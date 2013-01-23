BAKU Jan 23 British major BP targets 2018 for the first gas at Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas deposit second phase, if all necessary agreements are achieved, BP senior official said on Wednesday.

"With all this achieved we will target 2018 for first gas (from Shah Deniz II). So it is an exciting time. It is the time when we turn Shah Deniz from sheets of paper to sheets of steel," Al Cook, BP-Azerbaijan vice-president, told a news conference.

Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas deposit, is being developed by BP and Statoil as well as Azeri state energy firm SOCAR and some others.

It is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas. Production of the first phase was launched in 2006.

Officials from SOCAR were saying that the second phase was expected to start by the end of 2017, but SOCAR head Rovnag Abdullayev said at the end of December 2012 that gas from Shah Deniz second phase would reach European markets "not earlier than the second quarter of 2018."