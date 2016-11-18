BAKU Nov 18 British oil company BP said on Friday it had resumed operations at its East Azeri oil platform in Azerbaijan after a planned shutdown for maintenance.

The shutdown lasted 12 days and was accounted for in the annual production forecast, said BP, operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development project in the Caspian Sea. (Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jack Stubbs)