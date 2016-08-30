BAKU Aug 30 British oil company BP said on Tuesday it would shut down its Gyuneshli oil platform in Azerbaijan for about 11 days for planned maintenance on Sept. 1.

The shut-down is included in the annual production forecast, BP, operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development project in the Caspian Sea, said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)