PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BAKU Aug 30 British oil company BP said on Tuesday it would shut down its Gyuneshli oil platform in Azerbaijan for about 11 days for planned maintenance on Sept. 1.
The shut-down is included in the annual production forecast, BP, operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development project in the Caspian Sea, said in a statement. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.