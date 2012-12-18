BAKU Dec 18 British oil major BP and Azeri state energy company SOCAR agreed on cooperation programme for 2013 aimed at stabilising oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's largest global projects.

"We have agreed on a programme for 2013 and approved it as a stabilisation programme," Rovnag Abdullayev, the SOCAR president, told reporters after meeting BP's CEO Bob Dudley.

"I'm sure we will manage to secure stable oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields," he said.

Dudley came to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, two months after Azeri President Ilham Aliyev accused the British major of making "false promises".