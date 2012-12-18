Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON, Feb 14 British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
BAKU Dec 18 British oil major BP and Azeri state energy company SOCAR agreed on cooperation programme for 2013 aimed at stabilising oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's largest global projects.
"We have agreed on a programme for 2013 and approved it as a stabilisation programme," Rovnag Abdullayev, the SOCAR president, told reporters after meeting BP's CEO Bob Dudley.
"I'm sure we will manage to secure stable oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields," he said.
Dudley came to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, two months after Azeri President Ilham Aliyev accused the British major of making "false promises".
LONDON, Feb 14 British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday, reflecting a fine to settle bribery charges and the collapse in the pound which hit its hedging position.
LONDON, Feb 14 Tanzanian gold producer Acacia Mining said 2017 production would be lifted 40 percent by a mine life extension at Buzwagi following a strong 2016 when EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) more than doubled.