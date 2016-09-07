(Adds more quotes)
BAKU, Sept 7 British oil major BP expects
flat oil output in Azerbaijan in 2017 and will adhere to an oil
output freeze, if the Azeri government takes such a decision,
the company's regional manager said on Wednesday.
"We can't expect a rise in oil production next year, but
expect that it will remain stable, at the previous level,"
Gordon Birrell, head of BP in Azerbaijan, told reporters.
"If the government of Azerbaijan takes a decision on oil
freeze, we will join this decision."
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and
non-OPEC producers such as Russia are expected to discuss an
output freeze at informal talks in Algeria on Sept. 26-28 to
deal with a supply glut and weak prices.
BP operates three main oilfields in Azerbaijan -
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG). Oil output from these oilfields in
the first half of 2016 rose to 16 million tonnes (655,000
barrels per day) from 641,000 bpd in the same period last year,
BP-Azerbaijan said on Aug. 23.
Birrell said BP was in talks with the Azeri government on
extending the production-sharing agreement at ACG beyond 2024,
when the contract expires.
"Talks on the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli are continuing and we
are active participants in these negotiations," he said.
He also said BP did not expect oil prices to recover in
2016-17.
Azerbaijan gets three-quarters of its revenue from oil
exports and the plunge in prices over the past two years has hit
it hard.
"It's necessary to achieve an attraction of investments in
the conditions of low oil prices in 2016-2017," Birrell said.
