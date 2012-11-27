* Oil output at ACG declines to 684,000 bpd in Jan-Sept 12
* Gas output at Shah Deniz rose to 5.2 bcm
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, Nov 27 Oil output at BP -led
oilfields in Azerbaijan in January through September was down
from last year's levels while gas output at the Shah Deniz field
rose, BP-Azerbaijan said on Tuesday.
Falling oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli
(ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's
largest global projects, has raised concerns in the ex-Soviet
republic and prompted its president to accuse the British major
of making "false promises".
Oil output at the ACG declined to 684,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in the first nine months of 2012 from 757,500 bpd in the
same period last year.
BP did not comment on reasons for the decline, while
officials from Azeri state energy company SOCAR said that the
British oil major was overly cautious in its operations in
Azerbaijan after the disastrous Deepwater Horizon oil spill in
the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
"Apart from the fact that BP was often stopping drilling
works, eight new oil wells should be drilled in 2012, but just
two were drilled at the ACG," said Khoshbakht Usifzade, a first
vice-president at SOCAR.
Officials at BP and SOCAR have said the geology of the
country's main oilfields had fallen short of expectations and
cited maintenance to explain the falls of the past 18 months.
The country expects to produce more than 42 million tonnes
of oil in 2012.
"Works are underway now in order to stabilise production at
the ACG and for output there in 2013 to be not less than this
year," Usifzade said.
Oil production at the ACG affected oil export volumes from
Azerbaijan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.
Exports via the pipeline declined to 25.5 million tonnes in
January-September 2012 from 27.0 million tonnes in the same
period last year, BP-Azerbaijan said.
GAS OUTPUT
The BP-led consortium said it had increased gas production
from the Shah Deniz offshore fields in Azerbaijan to 5.2 billion
cubic metres (bcm) in the first nine months of 2012 from 4.5 bcm
in the same period last year.
"Daily production at Shah Deniz in the first three quarters
of 2012 was 18.8 million cubic metres (mcm) against 16.6 mcm in
January-September 2011," the company said.
Since last week, however, SOCAR's Usifzade said on Monday
that the consortium has cut gas production from the Shah Deniz
offshore fields by around 18 percent due to a technical problem
at a gas well.
He said gas production at Shah Deniz has declined to 23
million cubic metres a day from 28 million, while exports have
remained steady as Azerbaijan has used its own reserves to
offset production cuts. Shah Deniz has five major gas wells.
The Shah Deniz fields have more than 1 trillion cubic metres
of gas in place, according to BP's website.
BP holds a 25.5 percent stake in the consortium, as does
Norway's Statoil. Other shareholders include Azerbaijan
state oil company SOCAR, Russia's LUKOIL, Iran's NICO
and France's Total SA.
The companies plan to launch a second stage of the project
in 2017.
Earlier this year, gas production at Shah Deniz was also
halted due to a technical problem, which led to cuts in gas
exports to neighbouring countries.
Gas exports to Turkey and Georgia declined to 11.1 mcm in
January-September 2012 from 12.4 mcm in the period last year as
the country was using more gas for its own needs.
"Export obligations had not been violated as gas volumes are
delivered to Georgia and Turkey according to their demands,"
BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly said.
Azerbaijan plans to produce 27.12 bcm of gas this year, up
from 25.7 bcm in 2011.