* Oil output at ACG declines to 684,000 bpd in Jan-Sept 12

* Gas output at Shah Deniz rose to 5.2 bcm

By Lada Evgrashina

BAKU, Nov 27 Oil output at BP -led oilfields in Azerbaijan in January through September was down from last year's levels while gas output at the Shah Deniz field rose, BP-Azerbaijan said on Tuesday.

Falling oil production at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest in Azerbaijan and one of BP's largest global projects, has raised concerns in the ex-Soviet republic and prompted its president to accuse the British major of making "false promises".

Oil output at the ACG declined to 684,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first nine months of 2012 from 757,500 bpd in the same period last year.

BP did not comment on reasons for the decline, while officials from Azeri state energy company SOCAR said that the British oil major was overly cautious in its operations in Azerbaijan after the disastrous Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

"Apart from the fact that BP was often stopping drilling works, eight new oil wells should be drilled in 2012, but just two were drilled at the ACG," said Khoshbakht Usifzade, a first vice-president at SOCAR.

Officials at BP and SOCAR have said the geology of the country's main oilfields had fallen short of expectations and cited maintenance to explain the falls of the past 18 months.

The country expects to produce more than 42 million tonnes of oil in 2012.

"Works are underway now in order to stabilise production at the ACG and for output there in 2013 to be not less than this year," Usifzade said.

Oil production at the ACG affected oil export volumes from Azerbaijan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Exports via the pipeline declined to 25.5 million tonnes in January-September 2012 from 27.0 million tonnes in the same period last year, BP-Azerbaijan said.

GAS OUTPUT

The BP-led consortium said it had increased gas production from the Shah Deniz offshore fields in Azerbaijan to 5.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first nine months of 2012 from 4.5 bcm in the same period last year.

"Daily production at Shah Deniz in the first three quarters of 2012 was 18.8 million cubic metres (mcm) against 16.6 mcm in January-September 2011," the company said.

Since last week, however, SOCAR's Usifzade said on Monday that the consortium has cut gas production from the Shah Deniz offshore fields by around 18 percent due to a technical problem at a gas well.

He said gas production at Shah Deniz has declined to 23 million cubic metres a day from 28 million, while exports have remained steady as Azerbaijan has used its own reserves to offset production cuts. Shah Deniz has five major gas wells.

The Shah Deniz fields have more than 1 trillion cubic metres of gas in place, according to BP's website.

BP holds a 25.5 percent stake in the consortium, as does Norway's Statoil. Other shareholders include Azerbaijan state oil company SOCAR, Russia's LUKOIL, Iran's NICO and France's Total SA.

The companies plan to launch a second stage of the project in 2017.

Earlier this year, gas production at Shah Deniz was also halted due to a technical problem, which led to cuts in gas exports to neighbouring countries.

Gas exports to Turkey and Georgia declined to 11.1 mcm in January-September 2012 from 12.4 mcm in the period last year as the country was using more gas for its own needs.

"Export obligations had not been violated as gas volumes are delivered to Georgia and Turkey according to their demands," BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly said.

Azerbaijan plans to produce 27.12 bcm of gas this year, up from 25.7 bcm in 2011.