BAKU Feb 19 Oil output from BP -led oilfields in Azerbaijan in 2014 was down slightly from a year earlier, BP-Azerbaijan said on Thursday, driving a fall in the country's total oil production.

Falling oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, which account for most of Azerbaijan's output, has raised concern in the former Soviet republic.

Oil output at the ACG declined to 31.5 million tonnes in 2014 from 32.2 million tonnes in 2013.

Natural gas output from the Shah Deniz offshore fields in Azerbaijan rose to 9.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) last year from 9.8 bcm in 2013. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)