BAKU Feb 29 Oil output at BP -led oilfields in Azerbaijan in 2015 edged down to 31.3 million tonnes from 31.5 million tonnes the previous year, BP-Azerbaijan said on Monday.

Falling oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, which account for most of Azerbaijan's output, has raised concern in the former Soviet republic. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)