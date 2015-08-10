(Corrects H1 2014 output as 656,000 bpd, not 672,000 bpd)

TBILISI Aug 10 Oil output from BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2015 was slightly down compared to a year earlier, BP-Azerbaijan said on Monday, driving a decline in the country's total oil production.

Daily oil output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, which account for most of Azerbaijan's production, declined to an average of 641,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 656,000 bpd in the same period last year and 661,000 bpd in the first quarter of this year.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs)