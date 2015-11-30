BAKU Nov 30 Oil output from BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan in the first three quarters of 2015 was slightly down compared to a year earlier, BP-Azerbaijan said on Monday.

Daily oil output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, which account for most of Azerbaijan's production, declined to an average 640,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 655,700 bpd in the same period last year and 641,000 bpd in the first half of this year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)