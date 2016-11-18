BAKU Nov 18 Oil output from BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan rose in the first three quarters of 2016 to 644,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 640,000 bpd in the same period last year, BP-Azerbaijan said on Friday.

January-September natural gas production stood at 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) and condensate output was 1.9 million tonnes, up from 7.2 bcm of gas and 1.66 million tonnes of condensate in the same period last year. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Maria Kiselyova)