BAKU Nov 18 Oil output from BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan rose in the first three quarters of 2016 to 644,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 640,000 bpd in the same period last year, BP-Azerbaijan said on Friday.

January-September natural gas production stood at 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) and condensate output was 1.9 million tonnes, up from 7.2 bcm of gas and 1.66 million tonnes of condensate in the same period last year.

The Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields account for most of Azerbaijan's oil production. Natural gas is produced at Shah Deniz offshore field, which is estimated to contain 1.2-1.5 trillion cubic metres of gas.

BP suspended operations at one platform in the Caspian Sea, East Azeri, on Nov. 7 for 12 days for planned maintenance. It resumed operations at other oil platform, Guneshli, on Sept.12 after a planned shutdown for maintenance, which had lasted 11 days.

BP said on Friday ACG operating expenditure was around $378 million and capital expenditure was $1.12 billion in the first nine months of this year.

Azerbaijan said on Tuesday total crude oil and condensate production fell 0.9 percent year-on-year to 34.7 million tonnes in the first 10 months of this year. It increased its output of natural gas to 24.6 bcm from 24.5 bcm. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Smith)