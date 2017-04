LONDON May 14 BP has appointed John Sawers, former head of Britain's MI6 secret intelligence service, to its board as a non-executive director, the energy company said on Thursday.

Sawers completed a 5-year tenure at the head of MI6 in November 2014 and is currently chairman and partner of Macro Advisory Partners.

He had previously served as Britain's ambassador to the United Nations and has held a number of senior government roles in the Middle East, including in Egypt and Iraq.

BP also named energy sector veteran Paula Rosput Reynolds as a non-executive director. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)