LONDON May 14 BP has appointed Britain's
former MI6 spy chief and veteran diplomat John Sawers as a
non-executive board member in a development highlighting long
running links between the British establishment and the oil
major.
The appointment comes only weeks after the cabinet issued a
warning saying it would oppose any potential takeover of BP as
it wants the company to remain a national champion.
Britain's foreign office said it had accepted the
application from Sawers to join BP on condition that "he should
not draw on privileged information available to him from his
time in the secret service".
It also added that "Sawers should not become personally
involved in lobbying the UK Government on behalf of his new
employers, their parent companies or their clients" for two
years from his last day of service, which was Nov 1, 2014.
The standard cooling off period is designed to address the
"revolving-door" policy concerns when former spies embark on top
roles at companies which can then exploit their knowledge.
Sawers was the head of Britain's MI6 secret intelligence
service from 2009 to 2014. He had previously served as Britain's
ambassador to the United Nations and has held a number of senior
government roles in the Middle East, including in Egypt and
Iraq, where BP has large and growing operations.
MI6, cast by novelists as the employer of some of the most
memorable fictional spies from John le Carre's George Smiley to
Ian Fleming's James Bond, operates overseas and is tasked with
defending Britain and its interests.
Sawers strongly resisted attempts by some politicians and
journalists to lift some of the secrecy surrounding MI6, whose
existence Britain only publicly admitted in 1994.
Sawers is not the first top spy to move to BP -- Mark Allen,
who was director of counter-terrorism at MI6, joined the major
soon after retiring in 2004.
Other examples of top spies moving to the energy industry
include Sawers' predecessor John Scarlett who was appointed as a
strategic adviser to Norwegian energy company Statoil
in May 2011.
In the United States, former top spies have often been
hired by the oil services industry including CIA chiefs John
Deutch who was a director with oil services giant Schlumberger
and Robert Gates with Parker Drilling.
Russia's state oil giant Rosneft, in which BP
holds around 20 percent, is run by Igor Sechin, a former spy and
a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
