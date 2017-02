(Repeats to broaden distribution)

HONG KONG Aug 5 Energy giant BP Plc is eyeing fundraising in the offshore renminbi bond market in Hong Kong and has mandated HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc for its debut dim sum bond.

The deal is expected to come to the market in the next few weeks.

BP Capital Markets, a financing vehicle, has set up an EMTN programme under which the Reg S offering will be issued. (Reporting by Nethelie Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)