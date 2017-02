NEW DELHI, Sept 28 Brent crude oil prices are seen at around $90-$100 a barrel, BP group chief executive Bob Dudley said on Wednesday, without elaborating.

On Wednesday, Brent futures LCOc1 lost 78 cents to $106.36 a barrel by 0628 GMT, after falling more than a dollar earlier. U.S. crude CLc1 shed $1.23 to $83.23 a barrel. Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma and David Lalmalsawma; editing by Malini Menon)