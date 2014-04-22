BRIEF-Zenith Energy entered into a strategic alliance with Waypoint Solutions
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
April 22 Bp Plc
* Agrees sale of interests in four alaska north slope assets
* Bp to focus on giant prudhoe bay oilfield and progressing alaska lng opportunity
* The sale agreement includes all of bp's interests in the endicott and northstar oilfields and a 50 per cent interest in each of the liberty and the milne point fields
* The sale also includes bp's interests in the oil and gas pipelines associated with these fields.
* Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed
* The sale, which will be subject to state and federal regulatory approval, is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.
* Approximately 250 employees are associated with the assets included in the agreement, company is committed to providing clarity about their future as soon as possible Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.
OSLO, March 14 Norwegian investment firm Aker ASA does not plan to announce any news regarding its holdings in engineering firm Aker Solutions, where it is the top owner, an Aker spokesman said on Tuesday.