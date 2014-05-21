May 21 Bp Plc

* BP will seek review by Supreme Court of United States

* BP will seek review by us supreme court of fifth circuit decisions relating to compensation of claims for losses with no apparent connection to deepwater horizon spill

* BP will ask fifth circuit not to issue its mandate until supreme court has considered matter.

* If fifth circuit's erroneous ruling were allowed to stand, it would fundamentally redefine prerequisites for class membership

* BP will continue to fight to return settlement to its original, explicit, and lawful purpose - compensation of claimants who suffered actual losses due to spill. Further company coverage: