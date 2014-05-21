May 21 Bp Plc
* BP will seek review by Supreme Court of United States
* BP will seek review by us supreme court of fifth circuit
decisions relating to compensation of claims for losses with no
apparent connection to deepwater horizon spill
* BP will ask fifth circuit not to issue its mandate until
supreme court has considered matter.
* If fifth circuit's erroneous ruling were allowed to stand,
it would fundamentally redefine prerequisites for class
membership
* BP will continue to fight to return settlement to its
original, explicit, and lawful purpose - compensation of
claimants who suffered actual losses due to spill.
