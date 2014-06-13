June 13 BP Plc :

* Announced an $8bn share repurchase programme.

* Company has today entered into a repurchase mandate agreement with an independent third party

* Within this new mandate period, it is expected that $8bn share repurchase programme will be completed

* Under repurchase mandate agreement entered into today, independent third party will manage share repurchases for period of 16 june 2014 to 29 july 2014.

* Purpose of share buy-backs is to reduce company's issued share capital.

* Repurchase mandate agreement follows expiry of repurchase mandate agreement previously entered into and announced in respect of period of 30 april 2014 to 13 june 2014.