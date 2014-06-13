GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump tax cut doubts hit stocks, lift yen vs dollar
June 13 BP Plc :
* Announced an $8bn share repurchase programme.
* Company has today entered into a repurchase mandate agreement with an independent third party
* Within this new mandate period, it is expected that $8bn share repurchase programme will be completed
* Under repurchase mandate agreement entered into today, independent third party will manage share repurchases for period of 16 june 2014 to 29 july 2014.
* Purpose of share buy-backs is to reduce company's issued share capital.
* Repurchase mandate agreement follows expiry of repurchase mandate agreement previously entered into and announced in respect of period of 30 april 2014 to 13 june 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, March 22 China's Sinopec will pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets and its subsidiary in Botswana to secure its first major refinery in Africa, the companies announced on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 Iain Conn, chief executive of Britain's largest energy supplier Centrica, received a nearly 40 percent rise in annual remuneration to more than 4 million pounds, the company's yearly report showed on Wednesday.