UPDATE 1-EU to formally veto Deutsche Boerse LSE merger shortly -sources
* EU poised to formally block Deutsche Boerse LSE deal - sources
Aug 13 BP Plc
* BPTT 's juniper project gets go ahead
* Project will feature construction of a normally unmanned platform together with corresponding subsea infrastructure
* Juniper facility will take gas from Corallita and Lantana fields located 50 miles off south east coast of Trinidad in water-depth of approximately 360 feet
* Fabrication is proposed to begin in 4th quarter, 2014
* Development will include five subsea wells and will have a production capacity of approximately 590 million standard cubic feet a day
* Drilling is due to commence in 2015 and first gas from facility is expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1sZkbvW] Further company coverage:
* Shareholder group says Akzo should talk even if against a deal
SANTIAGO, March 22 BHP Billiton has decided to suspend work indefinitely at projects linked to its Escondida mine in Chile, such as construction work at its Coloso desalinization plant and its Los Colorados concentrator, the company said on Wednesday.