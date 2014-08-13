Aug 13 BP Plc

* BPTT 's juniper project gets go ahead

* Project will feature construction of a normally unmanned platform together with corresponding subsea infrastructure

* Juniper facility will take gas from Corallita and Lantana fields located 50 miles off south east coast of Trinidad in water-depth of approximately 360 feet

* Fabrication is proposed to begin in 4th quarter, 2014

* Development will include five subsea wells and will have a production capacity of approximately 590 million standard cubic feet a day

* Drilling is due to commence in 2015 and first gas from facility is expected in 2017