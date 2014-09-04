Sept 4 Bp Plc
* BP - Statement re gulf of mexico
* Bp strongly disagrees with decision issued today by united
states district court for eastern district of louisiana and will
immediately appeal to united states court of appeals for fifth
circuit.
* Bp believes that finding that it was grossly negligent
with respect to accident and that its activities at macondo well
amounted to willful misconduct is not supported by evidence at
trial.
* Law is clear that proving gross negligence is a very high
bar that was not met in this case.
* Bp believes that an impartial view of record does not
support erroneous conclusion reached by district court.
* Court has not yet ruled on number of barrels spilled and
no penalty has yet been determined.
* District court will hold additional proceedings, which are
currently scheduled to begin in january 2015, to consider
application of statutory penalty factors in assessing a per-
barrel clean water act penalty
* During the penalty proceedings Bp will seek to show that
its conduct merits a penalty that is less than applicable
maximum after application of statutory factors.
* Bp is reviewing decision and will issue a further
statement as soon as possible.
