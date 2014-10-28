Oct 28 BP Plc :

* Underlying replacement cost profit for quarter was $3.0 billion

* Operating cash flow for quarter was $9.4 billion, compared with $6.3 billion in Q3 2013

* Total reported oil and gas production for quarter averaged 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (mmboed)

* Reported production excluding Russia was 2.1 mmboed, 2.7 pct lower than Q3 of 2013 due primarily to expiry of an Abu Dhabi concession in January 2014

* BP's Dudley: "Growing underlying production of oil and gas and a good downstream performance generated strong cash flow in Q3, despite lower oil price"

* BP's Dudley: "This keeps us well on track to hit our targets for 2014"

* Upstream segment reported underlying pre-tax replacement cost profit of $3.9 billion for Q3 2014, compared with $4.4 billion a year earlier

* Announced a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per ordinary share, a 5.3 pct year-on-year increase

* Downstream segment reported underlying pre-tax replacement cost profit for quarter of $1.5 billion compared with $0.7 billion a year earlier

* Divestments with a cumulative value of $4 billion have now been agreed towards a total of $10 billion expected by end of 2015

* Total cumulative pre-tax charge for Gulf of Mexico oil spill remained at $43 billion at end of quarter

* BP now expects organic capital expenditure for full year to be around $23 billion, compared with previous guidance of $24-25 billion

* Net debt at 30 september 2014 was $22.4 billion, compared with $20.1 billion a year ago

* Underlying net income from Rosneft for quarter of $110 million compared with $808 million a year earlier

* Depreciation of rouble against dollar over period had significant impact on result, together with lower Urals oil prices, associated duty tax lag effects

* "Depending on weather and the closing of the Alaska package sale to Hilcorp, we expect fourth-quarter reported production to be slightly lower"

* Q3 underlying replacement profit view $2.948 bln, down 21.5 pct -- Reuters SmartEstimate