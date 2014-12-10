Dec 10 BP Plc

* Expects $1 billion in group-wide restructuring charges over coming year

* Expects to incur non-operating restructuring charges of circa $1 billion in total over next five quarters

* Will review capital expenditure re-phasing as part of 2015 plan, recognising current outlook for oil prices.

* Has also increased rate of reinvestment; made $32 billion of divestments in upstream business alone

* By year end, also expects to have delivered 15 new upstream projects with average operating cash margins double 2011 average