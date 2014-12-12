Dec 12 BP Plc :
* BP confirmed today that operations have started at Sunrise
Phase 1 in-situ oil sands project in Alberta, Canada, with start
of steam generation
* Oil production is expected in Q1 of 2015
* Husky Energy is operator of Sunrise, a 50/50 joint venture
with BP
* Field is expected to be in production for over 50 years
* Long term plan for sunrise involves 3 phases of
development growing production capacity to 200,000 barrels per
day
* First phase is designed for 60,000 bpd (gross) bitumen
capacity in two processing plants, expected to be reached over
next 18-24 months
* A second 70,000 bpd phase is in design stage, while third
phase is in early appraisal
* Second plant of this first phase is due to start up around
middle of 2015
