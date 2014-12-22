PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16
Dec 22 BP Plc
* BP and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sign an agreement to explore shallow water Absheron Peninsula
* BP and SOCAR today signed a new production sharing agreement to jointly explore for and develop potential prospects in shallow water area around Absheron Peninsula in Azerbaijan sector of Caspian Sea
* This new agreement is part of government's plan to ensure that all of Azerbaijan's offshore areas are fully explored
* PSA was signed by Rovnag Abdullayev, president of SOCAR, on behalf of government of Republic of Azerbaijan, and Gordon Birrell, BP's regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey
* PSA contract area stretches along margins of Caspian basin to south of Absheron Peninsula
* Acreage features water depths of up to 40 meters with potential reservoir depths of 3000-5000 meters Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1E32Omn) Further company coverage:
MILAN/ROME, March 15 Alitalia airline expects to return to profit by the end of 2019 by cutting operating and labour costs by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over the next three years and revamping its business model for short and medium-haul flights.