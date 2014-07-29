(Repeats with wider coding)
July 29 BP Plc :
* Q2 underlying replacement cost profit $3,635 million
* Net debt at 30 June 2014 was $24.4 billion, compared with
$18.2 billion a year ago
* BP's second-quarter replacement cost (RC) profit was
$3,182 million, compared with $2,400 million
* Total capital expenditure on an accruals basis for Q2 was
$5.6 billion, almost all of which was organic
* Gulf of Mexico oil spill net pre-tax charge of $260
million for quarter
* Including impact of Gulf of Mexico oil spill, net cash
provided by operating activities for quarter and half year was
$7.9 billion
* Reported production for quarter was 2,106mboe/d, 6 pct
lower than Q2 of 2013.
* Underlying production for quarter was 3.1 pct higher
* Excluding the spill net cash provided by operating
activities for Q2 and half year was $7.6 billion
* Expect third-quarter 2014 reported production to be lower
than Q2, primarily reflecting planned major turnaround and
seasonal maintenance activities in Alaska and Gulf Of Mexico.
* Expect seasonal reduction to be slightly larger than we
experienced in same quarters of 2013 due to phasing of these
activities.
* Announced a quarterly dividend of 9.75 cents per ordinary
share ($0.585 per ads), which is expected to be paid on 19
September 2014
* Disposal proceeds received in cash were $0.8 billion for
quarter
* Further international sanctions on Russia "could have a
material adverse impact on our relationship with and investment
in Rosneft"
